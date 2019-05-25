|
|
Gerald L. Wrend 1928—2019
MADISON, Wis.-Gerald L. Wrend "Jerry", age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A complete obituary along with online condolences may be found at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019