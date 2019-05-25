Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wrend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Wrend


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald L. Wrend Obituary
Gerald L. Wrend 1928—2019
MADISON, Wis.-Gerald L. Wrend "Jerry", age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A complete obituary along with online condolences may be found at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now