Gerald Malm
1938 - 2019
Gerald Malm 1938—2019
Gerald Malm, 80, of Boone county, passed away April 5th in his home surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, his dogs, and spending time with family. Gerald preceded his wife in death. He was survived by his children, Jeri Ann Weir, Jim Malm, Vicki Malm and adopted daughters Melissa Malm and Ashley Malm, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Saturday April 20th, at the Grange Hall building on the Boone County Fairgrounds from 11 am - 1 pm.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
