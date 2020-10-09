Gerald (Jerry) R. Parsons 1940—2020

Gerald (Jerry) R. Parsons passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

A private family ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home in Caledonia, IL.

Jerry was born May 17, 1940 in Charleston, WV, the son of Carl and Wilma (Plum) Parsons. He graduated from Moon Township High School in Coraopolis, PA. He was an active member of the Church of Christ in Rochelle, IL.

Jerry was employed as a mechanical engineer for 49 years at Eurotherm Controls, Inc., the former Barber Colman Corporation. His position before retirement was as Senior Designer of Actuators and Valves. He earned numerous patents and awards while employed at BarberColman.

Jerry had a passion for riding motorcycles and flying. He loved to ride his motorcycle in the West Virginia and Pennsylvania hills. He flew ultralight planes as a hobby for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl (Krohn), two step children, Chris Mueller and Jenifer Giunta (Mueller) and three children, Tina Haygood (Dale) of Waynesville, NC, Stephen Parsons (Sharla) of Rockford, IL. and Stephanie Davis (Les) from Van Buren, AR. He is also survived by a sister, Connie Beverlin, and a brother, Donald, both of Aliquippa, PA.

Jerry's family wishes to give thanks to all those who provided sympathy and support during this time of grieving.



