1/1
Gerald R. (Jerry) Parsons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald (Jerry) R. Parsons 1940—2020
Gerald (Jerry) R. Parsons passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
A private family ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home in Caledonia, IL.
Jerry was born May 17, 1940 in Charleston, WV, the son of Carl and Wilma (Plum) Parsons. He graduated from Moon Township High School in Coraopolis, PA. He was an active member of the Church of Christ in Rochelle, IL.
Jerry was employed as a mechanical engineer for 49 years at Eurotherm Controls, Inc., the former Barber Colman Corporation. His position before retirement was as Senior Designer of Actuators and Valves. He earned numerous patents and awards while employed at BarberColman.
Jerry had a passion for riding motorcycles and flying. He loved to ride his motorcycle in the West Virginia and Pennsylvania hills. He flew ultralight planes as a hobby for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl (Krohn), two step children, Chris Mueller and Jenifer Giunta (Mueller) and three children, Tina Haygood (Dale) of Waynesville, NC, Stephen Parsons (Sharla) of Rockford, IL. and Stephanie Davis (Les) from Van Buren, AR. He is also survived by a sister, Connie Beverlin, and a brother, Donald, both of Aliquippa, PA.
Jerry's family wishes to give thanks to all those who provided sympathy and support during this time of grieving.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved