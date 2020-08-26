Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine A. "Gerry" Wawczak 1930—2020

Geraldine A. "Gerry" Wawczak, born August 4, 1930, passed to eternal life April 28, 2020. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond E. Wawczak. Gerry is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday August 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rockford IL. Immediately after Mass, entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park IL.



