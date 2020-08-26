1/1
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Wawczak
1930 - 2020
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Wawczak 1930—2020
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Wawczak, born August 4, 1930, passed to eternal life April 28, 2020. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond E. Wawczak. Gerry is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday August 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rockford IL. Immediately after Mass, entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park IL.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
AUG
29
Entombment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
