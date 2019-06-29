|
Geraldine Horton 1960—2019
Geraldine "Gerry" Louise Horton, of Rockford, departed this earthly life June 25, 2019 in her home. She was born November 11, 1960 in Rockford the daughter of Lela Hargrove and Jerry Locke. Geraldine was a member of Freedom A Church Without Walls, serving as a usher. Geraldine graduated from Centralia High School and attended Kaskaskia College in Centralia, IL.
Geraldine leaves to cherish many loving memories, four daughters , Malynda Bibb, Tosha Webb, Danielle and Danesha Horton; five sons, Ahmad Mubarak, Corrie Barnes, Daniel Lee Horton Sr., David and Dontavion Horton; 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; mother Lela Curry; six sisters, Catherine Dorsey, Sharon Gray, Donna Burrough, Jerlynn Scott, Ebonee and Cherish Locke; four brothers, Robert III, Dale and Joseph Brown and Edwin Inn; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; including former husband, Daniel Horton Sr. She was predeceased by her father, and sister LaJada Jackson.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 29 to July 2, 2019