|
|
Geraldine Spataro 1927—2020
Geraldine M. Spataro, 93, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at Presence St. Anne's Center. She was born on May 15, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of Salvatore and Julia LaRosa, and lived much of her life in Rockford except for 29 years in Elgin. She married A. J. Spataro in 1953. She was the proud mother of 5 children, grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 2, with 2 more great-grandchildren on the way. Her survivors include her brother, Raymond LaRosa, her children, Frank (Kelly) Spataro, David (Frana) Spataro, Stephanie (Paul) Mares, Susan (Joseph) Elder, and Kevin (Allison) Spataro; grandchildren, Heather (Steven) Matre, Neil Spataro, Lisa (Michael) Tsvyn, Laura Spataro, Sarah (Patrick) Healey, Maggie (Blake) Spurgin, Daniel (Jennifer) Mares, Hannah Mares, Steven Mares, Michael (Sydney) Elder, David Elder, Jane Elder, Daniel Elder, Isabella Spataro, and Olivia Spataro; great-grandchildren, Cora Healey and Benjamin Mares. Also survived by her special niece, Julie Stacionis and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, A. J. Spataro, her parents, Salvatore and Julia LaRosa, and her siblings, Frank LaRosa, Mary Doyle, Sara Fiorenza, Margaret Cacciatore, Helen Messina, Eleanor Zimmerman, Dolores LaRosa and Sam LaRosa. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Presence St. Anne's for their kindness in these last two months when no family was allowed to visit. It was a difficult time but we are comforted that she is reunited in heaven with all of her dearly missed family who left before her. Services will be held at a later time when we are once again allowed to gather. Memorials to the family which will be used for a memorial to Gerrie at St. Anthony's Church. Arrangements by Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gaasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 26, 2020