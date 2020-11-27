1/1
Gerard James Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard James Smith
1958—2020
Gerard James Smith, 62, of Rockford, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 29, 1958 in Freeport, the son of Walter James and Eldora Rosemary (Fischer) Smith. He graduated from Byron High School in 1977. Gerard married the love of his life, Lisa "Me-maw" Melinda Kingcade on March 12, 1979 in Rockford.
Gerard worked 15 years as a machinist at Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford and then owned G & G Construction in Winnebago with his twin brother Gerald Smith. He was a volunteer for Rock House Kids in Rockford and the Five Gates Church in Rockford. Gerard enjoyed working, attending auctions, and most enjoyed spending time poolside with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Bear fan as well as being his grandchildren's biggest #1 fan at their sporting events.
Gerard is survived by his wife, Lisa Smith of Rockford; son, Jason (Lisa) Smith of Byron; son-in-law, Jamie Armstrong of Rockton; grandchildren, Jayden Smith, Myah Smith; brothers, Donald Smith, Robert (Lizzy) Smith; twin brother, Gerald (Kim) Smith; sisters, Darlene (Sal) Godinez, Linda (Carl) Bengtson, Kathy Smith; several nephews and nieces and many special friends.
Gerard is predeceased by his daughter, Jazman Marie Armstrong; parents; brother, Roger Smith; brother-in-law, Tom Washington; sister-in-law, Betty Smith.
Private family interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago with Pastor John Rodriguez of Redeemer Church in Rockford officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL 61088
(815) 335-2321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genandt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved