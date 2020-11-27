Gerard James Smith
1958—2020
Gerard James Smith, 62, of Rockford, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 29, 1958 in Freeport, the son of Walter James and Eldora Rosemary (Fischer) Smith. He graduated from Byron High School in 1977. Gerard married the love of his life, Lisa "Me-maw" Melinda Kingcade on March 12, 1979 in Rockford.
Gerard worked 15 years as a machinist at Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford and then owned G & G Construction in Winnebago with his twin brother Gerald Smith. He was a volunteer for Rock House Kids in Rockford and the Five Gates Church in Rockford. Gerard enjoyed working, attending auctions, and most enjoyed spending time poolside with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Bear fan as well as being his grandchildren's biggest #1 fan at their sporting events.
Gerard is survived by his wife, Lisa Smith of Rockford; son, Jason (Lisa) Smith of Byron; son-in-law, Jamie Armstrong of Rockton; grandchildren, Jayden Smith, Myah Smith; brothers, Donald Smith, Robert (Lizzy) Smith; twin brother, Gerald (Kim) Smith; sisters, Darlene (Sal) Godinez, Linda (Carl) Bengtson, Kathy Smith; several nephews and nieces and many special friends.
Gerard is predeceased by his daughter, Jazman Marie Armstrong; parents; brother, Roger Smith; brother-in-law, Tom Washington; sister-in-law, Betty Smith.
Private family interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago with Pastor John Rodriguez of Redeemer Church in Rockford officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.