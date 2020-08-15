1/1
Gerd Borgersen
1921 - 2020
Gerd Borgersen 1921—2020
Gerd E. Borgersen, 98, beloved mother, and grandmother to 3 generations, died August 13, 2020 after a short illness. Born August 27, 1921 in Drammen, Norway to Anders and Hanna (Andersen) Riersen. Married Olav Anker Borgersen in 1943. She immigrated from Norway in 1952 with her husband and children. After retirement she enjoyed many trips including several back to Norway, with her husband. Norwegian cooking was her specialty, and sharing those talents with family was her joy. Quality time with family at gatherings, or on the phone brought her great happiness. She loved flowers in gardens or cut bouquets, they always made her smile.
She is survived by her children; Svenn (Susan) Borgersen, Anne (Gary) Vosberg, grandchildren; Troy (Erin) Borgersen, Knute (Christine) Borgersen, Eir Borgersen, Michael ( Mary) Vosberg, Cindy (Jayson) Irwin, as well as numerous generational grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
The family of Gerd would like to extend a special thank you to Swedish American hospital, PA Peterson, and Northern IL Hospice for their loving care.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Olav, as well as her parents.
Funeral services for Gerd will be private to family with Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to your charity of choice in memory of Gerd.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
