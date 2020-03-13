Home

Lensing's Oak Hill
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
View Map
Gerry Skeels


1927 - 2020
Gerry Skeels Obituary
Gerry Skeels 1927—2020
Gerry (Gerald) R. Skeels, 92, of Coralville died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lensing Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, with Father Chuck Adam officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Gerry was born April 13, 1927 in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Wayland Sr. and Fern (Pratt) Skeels and received his bachelor's degree from Albion College.
Gerry began his 40 plus year successful career at American Chain and Cable company, after serving 2 years in Army during the Korean War. Gerry retired as plant manager.
During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with family.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Eileen and children, Sue Ann Slates, Marty (Sara) Skeels, Jay (Kathy) Skeels, Roman (Jeannie) Sirwinski, Linda Czerwinski, Janet (Kelly) Ungs, Roberta (Greg) Williams, Bill (Janice) Czerwinski, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Georgia, his parents, and numerous siblings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
