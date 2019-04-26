Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Gertrud A. Beeck


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrud A. Beeck Obituary
Gertrud A. Beeck 1927—2019
Gertrud A. Beeck, 92, of Rockford, IL, formerly of Machesney Park, passed away suddenly, Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born April 8, 1927 in Germany. She was employed at Rockford Memorial Hospital for 35 years, retiring in 1986 and went on to work at Walter Lawson Children's Home from 1986-1997.
Gertrud is loved and missed by many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
