Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Gertrude McCraley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C.
2105 N. Central Ave.
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C.
2105 N. Central Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude McCraley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude McCraley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude McCraley Obituary
Gertrude McCraley 1937—2019
Gertrude "Candy Lady" McCraley of Rockford departed this earthly life April 22, 2019. She was born April 5, 1937 in Greenville, MS the daughter of Henry and Ethel Gertrude Davis. Gertrude lived in Rockford since 1953 coming from Leland, MS. She was employed by Faults Hotel and Green Giants. Gertrude was a member of Family Prayer Band Holiness Church later to join Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C. She graduated from Washington High School in Rockford.
Gertrude leaves to cherish many loving memories, five daughters, Diane (Charles) Carpenter, Marie and Shereece McCraley, Donna Jean (Natsha) Scales and Ethel (Corey) Frair; sons Eddie Lee Walker and Maurice McCraley; 24 grandchildren 32 great grandchildren; sister, Josephine Shivers a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including godchildren, Mercedes Thomas and James Harkins. She was predeceased by her parents, son Tommy Lee Burnett; three brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C. 2105 N. Central Ave. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now