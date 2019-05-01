|
Gertrude McCraley 1937—2019
Gertrude "Candy Lady" McCraley of Rockford departed this earthly life April 22, 2019. She was born April 5, 1937 in Greenville, MS the daughter of Henry and Ethel Gertrude Davis. Gertrude lived in Rockford since 1953 coming from Leland, MS. She was employed by Faults Hotel and Green Giants. Gertrude was a member of Family Prayer Band Holiness Church later to join Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C. She graduated from Washington High School in Rockford.
Gertrude leaves to cherish many loving memories, five daughters, Diane (Charles) Carpenter, Marie and Shereece McCraley, Donna Jean (Natsha) Scales and Ethel (Corey) Frair; sons Eddie Lee Walker and Maurice McCraley; 24 grandchildren 32 great grandchildren; sister, Josephine Shivers a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including godchildren, Mercedes Thomas and James Harkins. She was predeceased by her parents, son Tommy Lee Burnett; three brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C. 2105 N. Central Ave. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019