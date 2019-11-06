|
Gilbert D. "Gil Austin 1941—2019
Gilbert D. "Gil" Austin 77 of Rockford passed away Thursday, October 31. He was born December 8, 1941, in Detroit Michigan, the son of Wilfred and Rosemary Austin. He married Fleurette Gallina on August 8, 1964. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with family. He worked at WF & John Barnes and Warren Industries and graduated from Campion Jesuit High School and Marquette University. Gil was a lifelong member and active volunteer at St. Bernadette Church.
Gil enjoyed spending time with his family walking, biking, and especially their annual family vacation in the Upper of Peninsula Michigan. Fleurette and Gil enjoyed their road trips around the country visiting national parks. He was a skilled wood worker and was happy to make cribs, desks, beds, and dressers for all of his grandchildren. In his younger years he enjoyed family bike rides and then matured into motorcycling.
His children and grandchildren were an important part of his life. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events and was always there to help his children with their home projects and filled their homes with his custom made furniture.
Survivors include his wife, Fleurette. Children, Thomas (Ann) Austin, Timothy (Raeann) Austin and Juliette (Peter) Strombeck. Grandchildren, Abby (Matt) Trefilek, Elise and Izzy Austin. Ethan, Emma, Erin and Evan Strombeck. Brother, William S. (Debbie) Austin, Sister-in-Law, Josephine Sisti, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family to establish a memorial in Gil's name at Mercy Health Cardiac Rehab.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am Saturday November 9, 2019 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, Rockford. Arrangements by Tony Gasparini Funerals
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019