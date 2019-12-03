Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita Church
254 Valley Knoll Dr
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Rutlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert T. Rutlin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert T. Rutlin Obituary
Gilbert T. Rutlin 1932—2019
Gilbert T. Rutlin, 87, of Rockford, passed away December 3, 2019 in his home. Born November 9, 1932 in Tomah, WI; son of George and Carmen (Small) Rutlin. He married Elizabeth A. Poss on August 23, 1952 in Tomah, WI.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served his country during the Korean War. Gilbert retired from Elco Industries after 40 years of employment and was a member of St. Rita Church.
He loved bowling, camping, working on cars, flea markets, estate sales and winter trips to Florida.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Rutlin; children, Mary (James) Kendell, Ellen (Brett) Riedl and Michael (Sarah) Rutlin; son-in-law, Patrick Girardi; sister, Pat Turnmeyer; six grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Barbara Girardi.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Rita Church, 254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford. Visitation 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant House Illinois, Healing Pathways or OSF Hospice. Online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -