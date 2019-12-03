|
Gilbert T. Rutlin 1932—2019
Gilbert T. Rutlin, 87, of Rockford, passed away December 3, 2019 in his home. Born November 9, 1932 in Tomah, WI; son of George and Carmen (Small) Rutlin. He married Elizabeth A. Poss on August 23, 1952 in Tomah, WI.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served his country during the Korean War. Gilbert retired from Elco Industries after 40 years of employment and was a member of St. Rita Church.
He loved bowling, camping, working on cars, flea markets, estate sales and winter trips to Florida.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Rutlin; children, Mary (James) Kendell, Ellen (Brett) Riedl and Michael (Sarah) Rutlin; son-in-law, Patrick Girardi; sister, Pat Turnmeyer; six grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Barbara Girardi.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Rita Church, 254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford. Visitation 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant House Illinois, Healing Pathways or OSF Hospice. Online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019