Ginger Lou (Richardson) Willing
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ginger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginger Lou (Richardson) Willing 1947—2020
73, of Byron. Ginger was born March 21, 1947 in Elgin, Ill. She died June 1, 2020.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Keith; her children – Cindi (Gary) Mielke of Ridott, Paula Pierce of Freeport, Keith (Michele) Willing, Jr. of Stillman Valley, and Becky (Matt) Garcia of Senoia, GA. Ginger was adopted mom of Toni (Craig) Lund of Oregon. Ginger enjoyed her many grandchildren – Jake (Abby) Mielke, Kayla (Shawn) Hoefle, Ashlynn (Austin) Tornow, Tom Pierce, Branden (Kaylie) Pierce, Garrett Pierce, Zachary, Elijah, Henry, and Emma Kate Garcia, Jacque (Brandon) Schmidt, and Brett (Danielle) Alexander. Ginger was blessed with ten great grandchildren.
Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elmina (Olson) Richardson, and her brother Glen Richardson; her in-laws, Paul & Frieda (Becker) Willing.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Serenity Hospice, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved