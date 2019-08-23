|
|
Gladys J. Becvar 1930—2019
Gladys J. Becvar, 89, of Machesney Park, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1930 in Audubon, Minnesota to Gottlieb J. and Jenny (Jones) Kiehl. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073 with Pastor Alicia Butler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Rockton Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Roscoe United Methodist Church. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019