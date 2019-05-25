|
Gladys Ruth Dunning 1930—2019
Gladys Ruth Dunning, 89, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 29, 2019