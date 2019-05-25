Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Gladys Ruth Dunning


Gladys Ruth Dunning Obituary
Gladys Ruth Dunning 1930—2019
Gladys Ruth Dunning, 89, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 29, 2019
