|
|
Glen E. Walter 1932—2019
Glen E Walter, 87, died on June 11, 2019. Born in Buchanan, Michigan to Lottie and Glen Walter, Sr. He attended schools in Buchanan. He also served four years in the Navy during the Korean conflict. Glen married Eleanor (Elly) Hanson on January 24, 1953. Survivors include his wife; children; Glenda (George) Corwin of Heber City, Utah, Kelli (Tom) Brown of Leander, Texas and Scott of Rockford; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford (Fay) of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Minnie Walter and Beverly Hanson. Glen was predeceased by his parents and brother, Sharon. The family would like to thank Mark and the staff at Rosewood for their patience and care for Glen. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Scandinavian Cemetery, 1700 Rural Street, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019