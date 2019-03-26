|
Glen Elmer Markin 1926—2019
Glen Elmer Markin, 92, of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday March 17, 2019. Born March 27, 1926 in Rockford, son of Elmer and Helen (Goodell) Markin. A veteran of World War II, Glen served in the United States Navy aboard LSM-47, which took part in D-Day operations during the battle for Iwo Jima February – March 1945. He married Pamela Bastian May 15, 1965. A driving instructor for The State of Illinois, he later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years. Glen was an avid league bowler, enjoyed dancing to swing jazz, and explored the country with his family in a recreational vehicle. Glen particularly enjoyed trips to Wisconsin with family, friends and loved ones. He was a member of St. Anskar's Episcopal Church and many fraternal organizations, with a favorite being the VFW post in Belvidere, IL. Glen is survived by his sons, Michael and Kevin, in-laws Kimberly and Marlon Pool of Rockford and many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Beverly and Inez and brothers Robert and Donald. The Markin Family would like to thank Robin Berkheimer and Optimal Care Advocates, Heritage Woods Belvidere, St. Anthony's Hospital and East Bank Center. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Stateline Cremations and St. Anskar's Episcopal Church assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Anskar's.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019