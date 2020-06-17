Glen Hamilton Jr 1960—2020Glen R. Hamilton Jr., a lifetime resident of Rockford Illinois passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of June 13th, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital at the age of 60. He was born to Glen R. Hamilton Sr. and Shirley J. Elder on August 11th, 1960.He was a graduate of the 1978 class of Auburn High School. He was a CNC machinist at Zenith Cutter and thoroughly enjoyed going to work every day. Glen loved nothing more than riding his Harley through the country roads, feeling the wind on his skin. When he was not on his Harley, his other greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family, specifically his grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye. Glen loved to laugh and enjoyed making silly jokes to bring smiles to those around him whenever he had the opportunity. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.He is survived by two daughters, Cori (Jody) and Ashley (Jake), and his granddaughters, Hope, Aaliyah, Callie, Aliviah, and Laylah.A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Sundberg Funeral Home located at 215 N 6th Street in Rockford Illinois from Noon to 2pm. The funeral will begin at 2pm with Reverend Greg Wadleigh to officiate.The family would love for you to join us for a luncheon to follow the funeral at One Spirit Center located at 1801 Charles Street in Rockford Illinois.