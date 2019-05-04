|
|
Glenda R. Cardona 1944—2019
Glenda R. Cardona, 75, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband. She was born March 1, 1944 in Bono, AR, the daughter of Robert C. and Syvilla (Glasco) Pope. Glenda married the love of her life, Rafael Cardona on November 9, 1981 in Belvidere, IL. She had a passion for playing bingo whenever she could.
Glenda is loved and missed by her loving husband, Rafael; daughter-in-law, Cindy Pope; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings, Oma Higgins, Tonya Alvares, and Dofford Pope. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Larry Pope.
Christian Mass will take place at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2505 School St, Rockford, IL 61101 with a visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019