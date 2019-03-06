|
|
Glenn Carlson 1921—2019
Glenn Carlson, 97, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, with a reception to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Arlington Memorial Park. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019