|
|
Glenn L. Rippentrop 1929—2019
Monroe Center – Glenn Leroy Rippentrop, age 90, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home in Monroe Center. He was born May 20, 1929 on the Big Mound in Holcomb, IL the son of Henry and Grace (Boumgarden) Rippentrop.
He graduated from Monroe Center High School in 1947. He married Mary E. Cardot on Feb. 21, 1957 in Monroe Center. He started his lifelong journey in farming when his parents purchased a farm near Monroe Center where he grew up. This farm is still in the Rippentrop family today. He began farming on his own in 1953. Glenn was a lifelong area farmer eventually owning and operating farms in Ogle, Dekalb, and Winnebago Counties. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mary, his stepson David Crane, 6 brothers; Ellwood, Roy, Floyd, Howard, Kenneth, and Lloyd, and sister Harriett Wood. He is survived by his son Craig Rippentrop of Rockford, sister Bernice Brace of Byron, grandchildren; Amber Crane of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gavin and Jazmyn Struven, great granddaughter Alicia Crane, and many nieces and nephews. His family would especially like to thank Anna Struven and Margaret Latham for their loving care of Glenn and also Northern Illinois Hospice, especially Michelle Meyers for their care. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 136 W. Roosevelt Road in Stillman Valley, IL with the Rev. Robert Mellon pastor of the Monroe Center Community Church officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:00 pm noon to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Monroe Center Cemetery. A memorial fund is established for the Pheasants Forever. To leave a condolence visit www.farrellhollandgale.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019