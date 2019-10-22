|
|
Glenn Lavern Hodgson 1920—2019
Glenn Lavern Hodgson,99, of Davis, IL, was born April 28th 1920 in Antigo, WI to Amanda Bessey and Richard Scott Hodgson and was called to live with our Father in Heaven on October 20, 2019.
In 1937 Glenn went off to join the CCC Camps. He and so many other farm boys helped plant trees all over thousands of acres of WI and MN. In return they received schooling in the evenings and the money they earned was sent home to their parents. On Feb. 5, 1942 Glenn enlisted in the Air Force Radar Unit. After medic training Capt. Robbins DDS chose Glenn to assist him with dental work. First they had to build the mobile dental office out of a truck, and then the two of them drove from camp to camp providing dental care and giving inoculations to the service men. Glenn was driver, truck repairman, dental assistant, supply officer and the armed protector of the dental unit. The two of them traveled all across North Africa to Sicily, Corsica, Sardinia and Italy. Those who needed dental care received the best. After the war Glenn enrolled in "Needle Trades" (furrier school) back home in Merrill, WI. There he met his future wife Elaine M. Rakow. They were married June 29, 1946 in Merrill, WI and shortly thereafter moved to Chicago to work in the fur trade on State Street. While in Chicago they raised two children and were very involved in their community of great neighbors. They were faithful members of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Park Ridge, IL for 35 years. Glenn was always willing to help whenever and wherever needed. He enjoyed teaching his children about life and spent many hours with his family just being together, playing games, hiking, fishing, traveling and just being a great Dad. Glenn enjoyed bowling on a league for many years and had many life-long bowling buddies. And he had many bowling trophies to prove it. After Glenn retired they moved to "Summerset" a beautiful lake community in Davis, IL. Glenn lived out his life enjoying fishing and going for pontoon rides on the lake and later in life just enjoying the beautiful view of the lake from his bay window. Glenn and Elaine are members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Durand, IL.
Glenn will be fiercely missed by his wife of 73 years Elaine, daughter Glenda and husband John Vitek, son Michael Hodgson, granddaughter Jacqueline G. James and husband Joshua, brother Jerry Hodgson, sister-in-law Ramona Feldman, brother-in-law William Christoffersen, numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, sister Clarice Johnson, brothers Vernon, Wayne, and Irwin Hodgson, many wonderful in-laws and granddaughter Janiece Gina Vitek.
His family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019