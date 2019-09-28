|
|
Glenn Rosenke 1925—2019
Glenn William Rosenke, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Brookdale Nursing Home. Born in Rockford, IL on December 22, 1925 to the late William Reid Rosenke and Lois Packard Rosenke, he was the widower of Ethel Carlson Rosenke. Mr. Rosenke served his country honorably with the U. S. Army during World War II in the Army Air Corps and was a charter member of E. A. A. He enjoyed building airplanes as a hobby and worked for the Sundstrand Corporation (previously known as Sundstrand Machine Tool Company).
He is survived by a daughter, Julie Young (Herb); three sons, Scott W. Rosenke (Dorothy), Michael Rosenke (Sharon), and Randall Rosenke (Lori); and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 5, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, 6202 Charles St., Rockford, IL 61125. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Rosenke family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019