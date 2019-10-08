|
|
Gloria A. Barrette 1930—2019
Gloria A. Barrette, 89, of Rockford, passed away October 6, 2019 at Presence St. Anne Center. Born July 10, 1930 in Spruce, WI, the daughter of William & Emma (Housner) Konop. Married Wallace Barrette on July 9, 1955 in Spruce, WI. Gloria worked as an Elementary Teacher's Aide for the Rockford School District special education department. Member of St. Bernadette Church, she would attend the 8 a.m. Mass seven days a week.
She and Wallace enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, all over Europe, and especially to the Holy Lands to renew their vows for their fiftieth wedding anniversary. They both loved to square dance. They were part of the local square dancing club. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She helped her grandson with his music and school work.
Survivors include children, Holly C. Pohlman, Timothy W. Barrette and Tammy A. (Lyle) Abbott; grandchildren Robert M. (fiancée Heather Hentrich) Pohlman, Laurie and William "Will" Abbott; sister Patsy Chandek; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, husband, Wallace; sister, Peggy Pociopa; son-in-law, James Pohlman; brothers-in-law, Al Chandek and Edward Pociopa.
Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford, Il 61103. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-7 pm with a rosary to follow at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 and from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at church on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Bernadette Church for masses in her name. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019