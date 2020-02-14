Home

Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Gloria Aissen


1931 - 2020
Gloria Aissen Obituary
Gloria Aissen 1931—2020
Gloria M. Aissen, age 88, passed away February 9, 2020 in Dekalb with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 28, 1931 in Woodstock, the daughter of Thomas and Mildred (Carlson) Limbaugh. She married the late Dirk Aissen on May 16, 1970.
Gloria and her husband were members of the Jeepster Club for many years. She enjoyed camping, cooking and baking. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it and she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Guy), Terry, Steve, Brian (Ann), Corina, Wendy, Heidi (Kevin) and Dirk; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister Marilyn Amettis, daughter-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Cy Zank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, Dennis, Colleen and Larry, sister, Joyce Zank and brother Bud Limbaugh.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. The visitation will continue Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
