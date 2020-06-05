Gloria Braddix 1949—2020Gloria Vivian Haynes-Braddix of Rockford departed this earthly life June 1, 2020. She was born March 26, 1949 in Bald Knob, Arkansas the daughter of Jack and Willie Mae Haynes. Gloria lived in Rockford 40 years coming from Arkansas. She married Norman Braddix, August 22, 1988. Gloria was employed in Telecommunication Operator by Rockford Telephone answering service 25 years before retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.Gloria leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, Norman; six sons, R. Lashon (Jerri) Braddix, Anthony (Regan) Braddix, Erick Braddix, Juamual Pitt, Dominic and Marcus Peoples; daughter, Carrilee Peoples; 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; brother, Joddy Haynes; five sisters, Onna (Titus) Brewer, Wanda Johnson, Dorothy (Earl) Rogers, Verlia Rycraw and Sandra White; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Juamual Pitt, II; sister, Thelma Haynes and brother, James Haynes. Special thanks to Joann Brownlee, Heartland Hospice, OSF Cancer Center and Molly Engelkes for the care you gave to our wife, mother, and GG.Moving visitation will be held Sunday June 7, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held 1:00 p.m.