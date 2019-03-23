|
Gloria Hayes 78—2019
Gloria Jean Hayes, of Loves Park, IL departed this earthly life March 17, 2019 in Belvidere, IL. She was born November 11, 1940 in Chidester, Arkansas the daughter of Noble and Corean Russey. Gloria lived in Rockford 71 years coming from Chidester. She married Eugene Hayes Sr in 1955 after divorcing they remarried in 2000, he preceded her in death. Gloria was a machine operator by CamCar Textron 14 years before retiring. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Gloria was a member of the Jefferson Horton American Legion post #340. She attended Rockford Public School later to receive her G.E.D.
Gloria leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Diane (Franky) Jelks; two sons, Daryl (Dollie) and Brian Hayes; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; sister, Warner Marshall; a host of other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son, Eugene Hayes Jr.; two brothers and four sisters. Special thanks to Swedish American Hospitals Rockford and Belvidere.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Avenue. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery . Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019