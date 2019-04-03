|
Gloria J. Stien 1938—2019
Gloria J. Stien, 80, of Rockton, IL died at 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital.
Born June 27, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John and Martha (Reiter) Gagatek. Gloria lived in Chicago until she met Gene at a polish dance hall. She married Gene and moved to the little town of Rockton in 1958, where she spent 60 wonderful years with her husband and raised her three daughters.
Gloria worked as a Deputy Assessor for Rockton, Township for 13 years and then became the Assessor for eight years. She also loved working in the gift shop as a volunteer for Rockford Memorial Hospital. Gloria was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the American Legion Woman's Axillary Post 332 and the Rockton Woman's Club where she served as treasurer. She loved traveling to the Caribbean. Holidays were her specialty with her family. Gloria donated to Gift of Hope.
Survivors include husband Thomas Gene Stien; daughters Debbie (Keith) Berner, Janice (Mark) Ingham and Brenda (Kevin) Burns; grandchildren Sara (Patrick), Amanda (Tim), Garrett, Allison, Chelsea and Colton; great grandchildren Brady and Ethan and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan Kurezja.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 N. Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019