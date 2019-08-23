|
Gloria J. Winters 1943—2019
Gloria Jean Winters, 75, of South Beloit, IL passed away due to Alzheimer's disease at PA Peterson at the Citadel on August 20, 2019. She was born August 28, 1943 in Rockford, IL the daughter to Roger and Mary (Holmes) Renton. Gloria married the love of her life, Albert "Butch" Winters on September 12, 1964, and were married over 54 years. They had 3 children. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, bake, craft, sew and quilt. Gloria was an excellent cook and baker and always made the best food. She loved having huge parties for the holidays and special occasions. She and her siblings organized several reunions for their large extended family. Gloria and Butch owned an Italian store called Ponte Vecchio in Victorian Village for a few years. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church for many years and was involved in several committees. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and spent many weekends and summers with Butch at Jordan Lake in Wisconsin Dells. She also attended many of her grandchildren's sporting and important events. She loved her rescue dog, Maggie and many family dogs. Most of all she loved her family and the time she spent with them. Gloria will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her beloved husband, Albert "Butch" Winters; children, Mariann (Chris) Webster, Tracey (Jim) Parker and Jeff (Robin) Winters; 6 grandchildren, Eric Wolfe (Carrie Mancuso) and their daughter, Lucy Wolfe, Christopher, Aaron, and Nicholas Winters, Mara and Ada Parker; siblings, Carol (Brian) Lightfoot, Dawn Johnson, Roxann (Mike) Candiotta, Ross Renton and sister-in-law, Lori Renton as well as many nephews, neices, and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, Mary and Roger Renton; brother, Dewey Renton; in-laws, Albert and Anna Winters and sister-in-law Maria Winters. The family greatly appreciates the support of Dr. Monica Simionecu and her staff, the staff at PA Peterson, especially, Pam (cna), Pam Ward-Carr, Heath, Michelle and the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Monica, Rose, Teresa and Bethany.
Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St, Rockford, IL 61107. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to the and Heartland Hospice. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019