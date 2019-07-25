|
|
Gloria Kordash September 9,1921—July 18, 2019
Gloria Kordash died peacefully on July 18, 2019 just shy of her 98th birthday.
She was born in Granville Illinois on September 9, 1921; the daughter of Italian immigrant parents, Louis and Cecira Faggiotti, and the youngest of 5 female siblings. Gloria's family relocated to Rockford shortly after her birth and she spent her entire life in her beloved Rockford.
She married John Kordash in 1940 and devoted much of her early years to raising her four sons.
She was employed at Weise's at North Town for over 20 years, to help achieve her goal of enabling each of her boys to receive a college education. She was a master seamstress and often duplicated, in her own studio, designer outfits that she observed in fashion magazines and high end stores.
Gloria enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and would frequently make various items for family members. She also enjoyed entertaining and always welcomed her guests with an extensive array of food and drink items. She was a gourmet cook, specializing in the northern Italian dishes that were passed down from her mother and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 71 years, John Kordash; son, Randall Kordash and her sisters, Clara Tarro, Olga Brown, Elaine Johnson and Margaret Athey.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Jack (Judith) of Dover MA, Dr. Terance (Lisette) and Richard (Adrianne) both of Spokane WA; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park. Visitation 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Siena on Brendenwood, where Gloria lived for 7 years. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019