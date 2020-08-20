Gloria M. Nelson 2020
August 3, 2020, age 88 years. Gloria was Born in Ruma, IL May 28, 1932 and Baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ruma, IL May 29, 1932. She married Ken Nelson June 21, 1952. Loving mother of Richard (Wanda) Nelson, Kimberly Nelson, Kathryn (Michael) Oldenburg, and Paul "Gunther" (Trish) Nelson. Grandmother of Dr. Valerie (Adam) Nelson Lilly, Garrett (Jill) Nelson, Matthew (Krista) Oldenburg, Alex Olson, Mark Oldenburg, Jonathan (Christine) Oldenburg, Kelly Olson and great-grandmother of Gwyneth Nelson, Zooey Nelson Lilly, and Oliver Nelson Lilly. Preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Ronald Vetter, and one sister, Carol Meyers. Survived by one sister, Virginia Miller.
Gloria enjoyed participating in the activities of St. Paul Lutheran and Mt. Olive Lutheran Churches, both in Rockford, IL. In 2019, Gloria moved to Wisconsin and joined Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hartland.
Gloria enjoyed bird watching, planting flowers in the spring, and brisk walking. She also participated in the choir at St. Paul Lutheran, PTL, the Rockford Lutheran High School Auxiliary, and the Winnebago/Byron Mission Committee. Gloria practiced Real Estate in Rockford for ten years.
Gloria loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and strived to serve Him throughout her life. She now wears the crown of victory in heaven.
Memorials to Journeys Lutheran School (formerly Lutheran Special School) or Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Private family services were held August 12th, 2020. A video of the service is available at www.harderfuneralhome.com
. A celebration of life will take place in Rockford in May. Date and location to be announced.
