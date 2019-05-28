|
|
Gordon A. Koeser 1937—2019
Gordon A. Koeser, 81, of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born November 20, 1937, in Two Rivers, WI, the son of Lloyd and Marie (Blattler) Koeser. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Married Grace Stanzel and they enjoyed 56 years together. Retired from Sundstrand after over 40 years. Member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Gordon enjoyed wood crafting, furniture restoration, fishing and gardening. Survivors include wife, Grace; children, Suzanne (Jamie) Miner, Anne Marie (Joel) Miner, Debra Koeser and Kristopher Koeser; grandchildren, Tiffany Miner, Christine Hardy, Taylor Miner and Shayne Miner; sister, Polly Zelinski; brother, Ross (Lisa) Koeser; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother-in-law, William "Peachy" Zelinski.
Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Church, 7424 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to service time. Inurnment of ashes will take place at a later date in Pioneer Cemetery, Two Rivers, WI. Memorials to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019