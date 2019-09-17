|
Gordon Cnare 1939—2019
Gordon Cnare, 80, of Pecatonica, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. Gordon was born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 13th, 1939 at Saint Mary's Hospital to the late Glenn and Lucille (Midtbon) Cnare. He attended East High School in Madison ultimately graduating from West High School in 1957. Gordon served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, stationed at Truax Field, from 1957 to 1963. He was also a member of the Madison Scout Drum and Bugle Corps from 1954 through 1958. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle. He was a registered Professional Engineer in Illinois. Additionally, Gordon was an independent Consultant and Contractor serving numerous companies in the Aircraft, Nuclear, Consumer and other industries. In addition to his engineering endeavors, Gordon was also a businessman.
Gordon is survived by his wife Carol; his children Tracy (Greg) Kramer and their children, Katherine and Brooke; Teri (Dan) Walker and their children, Dakota, Danielle (Derek) Rollins; Walter (June Hazzard) Cnare and her child, Maddie; sister Sandi Farr, and many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Glenn, mother Lucille and sister Joan Klaffka.
Funeral Services / Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, WI. There will be time during the service for sharing stories of Gordon for any who wish to participate. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 AM until the start of the funeral service. Immediately following the burial, please join our family at Culver's (571 E Richardson Springs Rd, Edgerton, WI) for food and continued sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison Scouts of the 50's.
