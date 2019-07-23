|
Gordon Cooper-Hamilton 1985—2019
Gordon Ray "Lil Gordon" Cooper-Hamilton, Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life July 19, 2019. He was born May 1, 1985 in Rockford the son of Lisa Hamilton and Gordon Cooper Sr. He was employed as building supervisor at the YMCA (Swedish American Riverfront) and as a dental assistant at High Crest Dental and several local dental offices. Gordon was a member of Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church. He graduated from Auburn High School, later to attend Rock Valley College and Regency Beauty Institute.
Gordon leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter, Alicia; five sons, Gordon III; Daevyon, Matthew, Andrew and Adam; parents, Lisa Hamilton and Gordon Sr. (April) Cooper; sister, Tatyana; four brothers, Jerel, Anthony, Gian and Jovan; paternal grandparents, John and Birdia Cooper; a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends including fiancé, Anaiz; and special friend, Elizabeth.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Doors will be open from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019