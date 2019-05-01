|
Gordon E. Wesner, Jr. 1936—2019
Gordon E. Wesner, Jr. PhD, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, passed away April 24, 2019 in Lansing, Kansas at the age of 82 years. Gordon was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Gordon Sr. and Emina Wesner. He graduated from DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana in 1958, followed by graduate study at Purdue University and the University of Nebraska. He was involved for fifty years with Rockford Memorial Hospital, Rockford University, and Saint Anthony College of Nursing - both as an employee and faithful volunteer. He was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford, Illinois. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jane and three daughters, Jennifer Fox (Patrick) Rock City, Illinois, Martha Nielsen (Mike) Leavenworth, Kansas and Laura Pummer (Jay) Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie, Brandon, Michael, Sarah, step grandson Jory and great grandchildren Leo and Rowan. He loved his time with family and fishing at their cottage on Horsehead Lake, Presque Isle, Wisconsin. A life well lived! Gordon's life will be celebrated Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford, Illinois. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Saturday prior to the service at the church. Memorial gifts may be made to the National Fibrosis Society in care of the family.
