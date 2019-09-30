Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Gordon F. Clark


1937 - 2019
Gordon F. Clark Obituary
Gordon F. Clark 1937—2019
Gordon F. Clark, 82, of Rockford, IL, passed away on September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to Allen and Illa (Wenzel) Clark on February 19, 1937 in Belvidere, Illinois. He ran the Apollo Theater for a number of years and worked for AG Communications in Genoa, IL before his retirement. Gordon was a member of the Moose Club and he volunteered for the Belvidere VIP group. He drove a school bus and an ambulance for a short time. Gordon loved Nascar, car shows, playing bingo, and visiting Pizza Ranch. But most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He would always have chips and candy with him, so his grandkids gave him the nickname "Papa Chips."
Gordon will be dearly missed by his children, Kathy (Kathy) Blackmer, Keith (Nancy) Clark, Heidi (Jarret) Loofboro, and Chris Clark; his brother, Bruce Clark; his grandchildren, Courtney Udelhofen, Lukas Blackmer, Whitney Race, Logan Grossen, Jeremy Clark, Jarrid Clark, Cody Clark, Savannah Loofboro, Eli Loofboro; his 6 great grandchildren, Rykurt, Jaxsen, Hayden, Colton, Hailey, and Knox; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant twin brother, Tommy; and his infant brother, Ronny.
A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be at Belvidere Cemetery. Dale Anderson will officiate. Memorial contributions in Gordon's name can be made to Mercy Hospice. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
