Grace A. Swift 1932—2020
Grace A. Swift, 87, of Byron, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Neighbors Nursing Home. She was born on October 2, 1932 in Arcola, IL to Charles and Lena (Greenwood) Scott.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Harlem Cemetery, Loves Park, Illinois followed immediately by a celebration of life at 15620 Taylor St., South Beloit IL. 61080. In lieu of flowers, donations towards the cost of the funeral are appreciated. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com