Grace D. Slaton

Grace D. Slaton Obituary
Grace D. Slaton 1918—2019
Grace D. Slaton, 101, of Durand, IL, died at 6:50 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Medina Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL with Rev. Dr. Nicole Snyder of Durand United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Laona Township Cemetery, Durand, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of ceremonies Wednesday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
