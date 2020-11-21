Grace Gebhardt-Smith 1934—2020Grace Norine Gebhardt-Smith, age 86, of Rockford passed away peacefully Saturday November 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her daughters and husband.Born September 17,1934 in Iron River, MI to Carl Edward & Pearl Louise Erickson (Campbell). She always prided herself on being a "Yooper." After graduating from Stambaugh H.S., Grace trained to be a Licensed Practical Nurse in Marquette where she met her daughters father, Elton Burkman, and became a military wife stationed in both Japan and Germany.Blessed with numerous God given talents, Grace had a servant heart and blessed those around her. Committed to serving her Lord faithfully, she shared her musical talents in numerous churches as well as in nursing homes because she had a heart for missions. While in Japan, she initiated and played the piano for the military choir while working for the USO.A strong work ethic defined Grace, working at numerous companies and only retiring when she was 83 upon the sale of her business of 30 years - Venice Terrazzo and Tile. As president and owner, she based her business philosophy on Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.She devoted time and energy to leadership positions at her church and in the business world.- Member of Women in Construction- Served on the Tile Contractors Association of America, International Bricklayers, and Allied Craftworkers Committee.- Award recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Service Award from the TCAA for her numerous contributions spanning over many decades.Grace is survived by two daughters, Norine (Tom) Mackey of Machesney Park and Carol (Alan) Benz of Park Ridge; grandsons, Patrick (Lori) Mackey, Sean Mackey and Erek, Couri & Tyler Benz; husband, Virgil L. Smith; brother, Carl (Nancy) Erickson; stepson, Steven (Gail) Gebhardt and granddaughter, Stephanie (Nick) Natale. She is predeceased by brother, Dr. Albert Erickson; husband, Donald Gebhardt; stepson, Douglas; and grandson, Christopher Gebhardt.Her body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for medical science. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Forest Hills Evangelical Free Church.