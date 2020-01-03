|
|
Grace Joan Gore 1930—2019
Grace Joan Gore, 89, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Indiana to Amos and Grace Meyer. Joan married Paul Gore in 1950. Together they had three children, Cynthia Michaels, Gloria (Doug) Reed and Scott Gore. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to Christopher (Courtney) Thon and Michael (Molly) Thon. She recently became a great-grandmother which gave her much joy.
Paul and Joan enjoyed 65 years together before he proceeded her in death in 2015. They traveled to 50 states, Europe and cruised the Panama Canal. Joan's treasured memories included teaching and administrating Woodside preschool. The students there became her "other children". She loved music, flowers/gardening and bird watching. She gave her time and energy to various charitable organizations. Joan continues to give with the donation of her body to medical science.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for their loving care in her final year.
Joan was a member of Westminster Church and involved with Tres Dias. Memorials may be directed to the Church at 2821 North Bell School Road, Rockford, IL 61107 where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am with a visitation from 10:00am until the service. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020