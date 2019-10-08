Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Hall Obituary
Grace M. Hall 1949—2019
Grace M. Hall, 70, of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born July 21, 1949, in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Joseph P. and Rose E. (Riportella) Nicolosi. Graduate of Northern Illinois University. Grace married Pastor Jerry W. Hall in Rockford on February 15, 1992. She was a member of Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. Grace had great love for the Lord and people and loved children as if they were her own. She loved to sing and serve the Lord with her husband. Survived by her husband, Jerry; step-children, Greg (Mary) Hall, Andrew (Holli) Hall, David (Holly) Hall, and Deborah; nine grandchildren; mother, Rose Nicolosi; sisters, Rosanne Cassioppi, Mary Nicolosi, and Lisa (Edward) Modzelewski; brothers, Rev. Father Joseph Nicolosi and Leonard Nicolosi. Predecaesed by her father; brothers, Angelo Nicolosi (2016) and his infant twin brother, Leonard Salvatore; and brother-in-law, Rev. Larry Cassioppi.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Pelley Road Christian Fellowship with Rev. Andrew Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial at Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. Memorials may be made to Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now