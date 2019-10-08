|
|
Grace M. Hall 1949—2019
Grace M. Hall, 70, of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born July 21, 1949, in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Joseph P. and Rose E. (Riportella) Nicolosi. Graduate of Northern Illinois University. Grace married Pastor Jerry W. Hall in Rockford on February 15, 1992. She was a member of Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. Grace had great love for the Lord and people and loved children as if they were her own. She loved to sing and serve the Lord with her husband. Survived by her husband, Jerry; step-children, Greg (Mary) Hall, Andrew (Holli) Hall, David (Holly) Hall, and Deborah; nine grandchildren; mother, Rose Nicolosi; sisters, Rosanne Cassioppi, Mary Nicolosi, and Lisa (Edward) Modzelewski; brothers, Rev. Father Joseph Nicolosi and Leonard Nicolosi. Predecaesed by her father; brothers, Angelo Nicolosi (2016) and his infant twin brother, Leonard Salvatore; and brother-in-law, Rev. Larry Cassioppi.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Pelley Road Christian Fellowship with Rev. Andrew Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial at Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. Memorials may be made to Pelley Road Christian Fellowship. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019