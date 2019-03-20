|
|
Graydon H. E. Anderson 1929—2019
Graydon H. E. Anderson, 89, of Rockford passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born August 21, 1929, in Rockford, the son of Henry and Olga Anderson. Graydon was a veteran serving in the United States Army from 1951 – 1953. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Graydon married Ruth Swenson on August 22, 1953. Graydon was an accountant and many clients became lifelong friends. Graydon established Business Service Associates with Pete Giolitto, which later merged with Wilcop and Giolitto. He was a member of the Swedish Historical Society, serving on the board. Graydon was an active member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, serving on the finance committee, singing with the choir and teaching Sunday School. Graydon loved traveling with Ruth and their family. Graydon is survived by his wife, Ruth of 65 years, son John (Sue) Anderson, daughter Laurie (Mark) Pellant, grandchildren Tiffany, Caroline, Matthew, sister Vana, and many loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Luella, June and Rita. The Anderson Family would like to thank the caring friends at Hospice Care of America, Anam Care and In Home Personal Services.
Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Hospice Care of America or the . Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019