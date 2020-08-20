Greg S. Rogers 1967—2020
Greg S. Rogers (Tiger), 52, of Rockford, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Greg was born on October 30, 1967 in Rockford, son of Nolan Rogers and Charlotte McDonald. He graduated from East High School. Greg was employed with Erickson Property Management and loved driving around in his beloved black Chevy truck checking on properties. He previously owned and operated Rogers Carpet Service. Greg was a member of the Lombardi Club where he spent time socializing with many friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and NASCAR fan. Greg's favorite place to hangout was in his ever-expanding backyard man cave, watching a game and grilling for friends and family. He had a special love for his dogs, Lexie and Chewie. Greg was a kind-hearted, gentle soul who touched the lives of all those that knew him. We will miss his laugh and twinkling blue eyes.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Nolan Rogers and Char (Dan) Ferri; special step-father and mentor, Harry (Donna) Schmidt; sisters, Andi Ward and Lori (Craig) Myers; nephew, Keenan Sturm; aunt, Leigh (Wayne) Erickson; uncle, Gene Rogers; sister-like cousins, Kelly (Fritz) Anderson and Becky (Jamie) Kloweit; Debra Cantu, Susan (Tim) Swanberg, Jason (Tara) Rogers, Mike (Mary) McDonald, Liz (Casey) Huetson, Kirk Erickson and Jeremy Rogers; special friend/partner, Stephanie Mathews and life-long best friend, Ricky (Heather) Scheffler. Greg is predeceased by his aunt, Lois Matz.
The family would like to give special thanks to Northern IL Hospice Staff, Michelle, Deanna and Tina, as well as Heather Gomez, loving cousins, Kelly and Becky and the many close friends and neighbors who showed their care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at The Lombardi Club; 209 Olive St., Rockford. Memorials may be made to Winnebago County Animal Services; 4517 N. Main St, Rockford, IL 61103. Cremation rites will be accorded. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com