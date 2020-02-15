|
|
Gregory L. Luter 1954—2020
Gregory L. Luter, 65, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in his home. Born August 2, 1954, in Rockford, the son of H. Lavon and Carrie (Molencupp) Luter. Graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1972. Married Margaret "Peggy" A. Muraski on June 30, 1995. Formerly employed by Modern Metal, Fitzgerald Equipment, Rockford Township and Lowes Distribution Center. He was a longtime competitor at Rockford Speedwayd before later becoming a photographer there and also for Checkered Flag Racing News. Survivors include his wife, Peggy; son, Jason (Jyll) Luter; stepdaughters, Theresa Dittbenner, Rebekah Reed, Sarah Codina and Amanda Vincent; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Judy) Luter; sister-in-law, Margret Luter; numerous nieces and nephews; best buddy, chocolate lab, Pepsi. Predeceased by his parents; and brother, Rodney Luter. Special thanks to Mercy Health Hospice and nurses on A2 at Mercy Health on Rockton.
Memorial service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020