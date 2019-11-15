|
Greta J. Erickson 1933—2019
Greta Erickson, 86, of Belvidere, formerly of Rockford, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1933 in Princeton, IL, to Kenneth Wongstrom and Dora Haurberg. She was the oldest of four girls. Greta married Paul Erickson on September 29, 1951 in Rockford. Together they had six sons. She loved her family dearly and was immensely proud of her children and their families. Greta was a wonderful hostess and found great joy in baking and cooking for large gatherings of extended family and friends. She was a woman of Christian faith and her service-oriented nature extended to community service activities such as the Jenny Lind Society fundraising arm for Swedish American Hospital, the Rockford Jaycees Auxiliary, and fundraising efforts for the Kantorei Boys Choir and her sons' various sports and school activities. During her youth, Greta was an award-winning baton twirler, leading Orion High School to district and state championships as an undergraduate. She graduated from Rockford West High School and performed with the Rockford Eagles drum & bugle corps in local parades which led to meeting Paul, who played bugle in the Post #342 drum & bugle corps. Greta had an entrepreneurial spirit and was locally known for her skincare business. She was a makeup artist and affiliated with Rockford area modeling agencies and regional shows. She managed her own cosmetics consultancy business from 1965 to 2015, as a distributor for Viviane Woodard Cosmetics and Tyra Skincare. Greta is survived by her beloved spouse of 68 years, Paul; children, Jeffrey (Theresa), Todd (Susan), Van (Nancy), Lance (Karen), and Jon (Susan) Erickson; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Jeanna Wongstrom Curtis (Alan), Christy Bloom Ortiz (Leo), Bonnie Wongstrom Young (Alan) and Mary Jane Wongstrom Nyboer (Gary); and several nieces, nephews and close friends who helped fill her life with joy and laughter. Preceded in death by son, Kent (Terry); her mother and father and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a date in 1Q20. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. To view an expanded obituary, share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019