Greta J. Erickson 1933—2019
Greta Erickson, 86, of Belvidere, formerly of Rockford, passed away on November 8, 2019. Greta married Paul Erickson on September 29, 1951.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service honoring Greta will be held February 15, 2020 from 12PM - 2PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 324 University Drive, Rockford, IL. To view an expanded obituary, share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020