Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
324 University Drive
Rockford, IL
Greta J. Erickson


1933 - 2019
Greta J. Erickson Obituary
Greta J. Erickson 1933—2019
Greta Erickson, 86, of Belvidere, formerly of Rockford, passed away on November 8, 2019. Greta married Paul Erickson on September 29, 1951.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service honoring Greta will be held February 15, 2020 from 12PM - 2PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 324 University Drive, Rockford, IL. To view an expanded obituary, share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
