Griffin Charles Allen 1997—2019
ROCKFORD – Griffin Charles Allen, age 21, of Rockford passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on July 24, 1997 in La Habra, California, the son of Bruce & Rhonda (Beam) Allen. He graduated from Rockford Christian School. Griffin was employed by Stone Eagle Restaurant, Zumiez and was currently employed as a salesman at Napleton Land Rover & Jaguar. Griffin is remembered as a loving, generous young man; a loyal friend & son and genuine free spirit.
He is lovingly survived by his parents; aunts; uncles; cousins,paternal grandmother; and girlfriend, Sage Priest.
Celebration of Life Visitation held Monday June 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with Memorial Services at 7:00 PM. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 30, 2019