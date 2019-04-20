|
|
Gus Salin 1936—2019
Gustav G. Salin Born February 26, 1936 in Falkoping, Sweden, son of Hugo and Svea Salin. Gus immigrated to Rockford, Illinois on December 7th, 1955. He married Vonda Sisney on October 26th, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford. Gus worked for Atwood Industries in various engineering positions until his retirement in 1998. Gus will be remembered for his love of the Lord, his devotion to Vonda, and his encouragement to his family and friends. He had a kind and giving spirit that touched many lives. Gus is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Doug) Hockenbrocht, and son, Craig (Shelley) Salin, his grandchildren, Greg (Madeline), Michelle (Michael), Madalyn, Jacob, his brother-in-law, Dale (Shirley) Sisney, sister-in-law, Arlene Sisney, sister, Inger Jacobson of Gothenburg, Sweden, and her family. A special thank you to all of his friends, to the members of Rock Church, and the health center staff of Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for their prayers and support during the last several months. A celebration of Gus's life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26th, 2019, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, Illinois with a visitation before the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Pastor Jared Katke will officiate. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019